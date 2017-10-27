Wild's Eric Staal: Two shorthanded points in win

Staal scored a shorthanded goal and added a shorthanded assist while firing four shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

Staal's unassisted shortie gave the hosts a 3-0 lead just 7:26 into the game. The veteran forward's been putting the puck on frame early and often with multiple shots on goal in all eight games played this season. He's also lit the lamp in half of those contests.