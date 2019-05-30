Wild's Fedor Gordeev: Rights acquired by Wild
Gordeev's player rights were acquired by the Wild from the Maple Leafs for a conditional seventh-round pick, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Minnesota is expected to sign Gordeev to an entry-level deal, which would see a seventh-round pick headed back to Toronto. If the blueliner doesn't sign, he will be eligible for the 2019 NHL Draft and the Leafs won't get anything in return. The 20-year-old was originally taken in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Draft and just finished up his final year of eligibility in the OHL. In 63 junior contests this season, the Toronto native notched seven goals and 25 assists. If he does ink a deal with the Wild, he figures to spend at least a year or two in the minors developing his game and is probably a long shot to ever break into the NHL.
