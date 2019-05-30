Wild's Fedor Gordeev: Signs entry-level deal
Gordeev signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Wild on Thursday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Minnesota traded a seventh-round pick to the Maple Leafs in order to acquire Gordeev's rights Thursday, so there was little doubt that he'd be signed to an entry-level contract in short order. The 6-foot-7 blueliner, who was originally selected by Toronto in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, spent the 2018-19 campaign with the Flint Firebirds and Guelph Storm of the OHL, totaling 32 points in 63 appearances. At just 20-years-old, Gordeev still has plenty of developing to do before he'll be ready for a look with the big club, so he'll almost certainly spend the entirety of the 2019-20 season in the AHL.
