Gustavsson stopped 26 of 30 shots in a 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Monday.

Gustavsson getting the start over Marc-Andre Fleury garnered some extra attention because this was potentially Fleury's last opportunity to play in Pittsburgh against the team that he was with for his first 13 campaigns. Gustavsson entered Monday's action having posted a 6-1-0 record, 1.26 GAA and .954 save percentage over his past seven contests, so head coach John Hynes' goaltending decision was understandable. It didn't work out, though. Pittsburgh scored on Gustavsson in every period of the contest, including two markers on just seven shots in the second frame. Minnesota is expected to deploy Fleury for Tuesday's road game against Boston, but Gustavsson might get an opportunity to rebound when the Wild host the Canadiens on Thursday.