Gustavsson allowed four goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 7-4 win against the Oilers.

Gustavsson and the Wild actually found themselves behind by a 3-2 score heading into the third period, but the offense managed to light the lamp five times to flip the script. It was Gustavsson's first victory since he blanked the Panthers on Oct. 12. The Wild are back at it Thursday against the Flyers.