Gustavsson stopped 34 of 36 shots, leading the Wild to a 4-2 victory over the Capitals on Tuesday.

Gustavsson finished the contest with a .944 save percentage, shutting the door on the Capitals after giving up a goal to Dylan Strome in the second period. So far in four starts in January, Gustavsson has been sensational, posting a 3-1-0 record with a 1.38 GAA and .949 save percentage. Gustavsson will likely continue to split starts with Marc-Andre Fleury moving forward.