Gustavsson will guard the road crease Saturday against the Maple Leafs, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

After posting a 41-save shutout in Minnesota's opener against the Panthers on Thursday, Gustavsson will be back between the pipes Saturday against the Maple Leafs. The 25-year-old netminder seems to have solidified his claim on the starting job over veteran Marc-Andre Fleury after a strong 2022-23 campaign with the Wild, where he went 22-9-7 with a .931 save percentage.