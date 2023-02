Gustavsson is expected to guard the home net Sunday against the Predators, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Gustavsson earned a win Friday, allowing just one goal on 30 shots against the Stars. It appears that the 24-year-old netminder has claimed the primary starting job over veteran Marc-Andre Fleury. Gustavsson has started four of Minnesota's last five games, going 2-1-1 with a .949 save percentage in that span. He's now 13-8-2 with a .928 save percentage and a 2.12 GAA this season.