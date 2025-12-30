Gustavsson stopped 14 of 16 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

The Wild gave their hosts little room to play, allowing Gustavsson to face a season-low workload. The Golden Knights' two goals came after they fell behind 5-0, so the lead was never really in doubt for Minnesota. Gustavsson has won six of his last seven outings, allowing just 12 goals on 173 shots in that span. For the season, the 27-year-old netminder is up to 13-8-4 with a 2.47 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 25 starts. The Wild remain on the road for the next five games while their arena plays host to the World Junior Championship. Their next matchup is in San Jose on Wednesday in a New Year's Eve matinee.