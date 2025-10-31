Gustavsson stopped 30 of 33 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins. The fourth goal was an empty-netter late in the third period.

There wasn't much Gustavsson could've done in any of the three goals he allowed -- one was a tip-in, another one came on the power play, and the remaining one was a furious slap shot. The 27-year-old has been slumping of late, going 0-3-1 over his last four starts while allowing four or more goals in the previous three outings over that stretch.