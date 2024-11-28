Gustavsson made 39 saves in a 1-0 win over Buffalo on Wednesday.

It was Gustavsson's second shutout of the season and eighth in the NHL. He was especially sharp in the first period when he made 16 saves and again in the third when he stopped 14. Don't look now, but Gustavsson sits on top of the league with a 2.06 GAA and .929 save percentage. His stats match last year's Vezina winner, Connor Hellebuyck's excellence this year. Remarkably, Gustavsson's name rarely comes up in discussions about the NHL's elite netminders. That won't last much longer. He's fantasy gold.