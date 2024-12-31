Gustavsson will serve as the starting goaltender against the Predators on Tuesday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Gustavsson snapped a two-game winning streak Sunday against the Senators, but he was relatively effective in that matchup, turning aside 34 of 36 shots (.927 save percentage). Over his three starts since returning from a lower-body injury, he's gone 2-1-0 with a 2.34 GAA and .927 save percentage. Although the Wild will be without Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) for a third consecutive game, Gustavsson will have a favorable opportunity to return to the win column, as the Predators' mark of 2.38 goals per game this season ranks last in the NHL.