Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Between pipes against St. Louis
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gustavsson will start Monday's road game against St. Louis, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Gustavsson has been inconsistent over the past month, going 4-4-0 with a 3.54 GAA and .862 save percentage over his last eight starts. He's made a pair of starts against the Blues this year -- one at home and one on the road -- and he went 1-1-0 with a 1.01 GAA and .959 save percentage across those outings.
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