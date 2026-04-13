default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Gustavsson will start Monday's road game against St. Louis, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson has been inconsistent over the past month, going 4-4-0 with a 3.54 GAA and .862 save percentage over his last eight starts. He's made a pair of starts against the Blues this year -- one at home and one on the road -- and he went 1-1-0 with a 1.01 GAA and .959 save percentage across those outings.

More News