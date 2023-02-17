Per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com, Gustavsson will guard the home crease versus Dallas on Friday, according to coach Dean Evason.

Gustavsson has played well in his last two starts, going 1-0-1, while giving up three goals on 63 shots. Gustavsson is 12-8-2 with a 2.18 GAA and .926 save percentage, as he is inching ever closer to claiming the No. 1 job from Marc-Andre Fleury. Gustavsson has a big challenge Friday, when he faces the Stars, who are currently the top team in the Western Conference with 71 points in 55 games.