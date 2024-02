Gustavsson will tend the twine on the road against Vegas on Monday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Gustavsson went 4-3-0 with a 3.42 GAA in his last seven outings and has seemingly reclaimed the starting job in Minnesota. Still, if the 25-year-old netminder slips up at all, the Wild almost certainly won't hesitate to turn to veteran Marc-Andre Fleury.