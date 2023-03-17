Gustavsson will defend the home crease versus Boston on Saturday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Gustavsson has been on an amazing roll, but did have a tough go of it in his last start Sunday, giving up five goals on 23 shots in an overtime loss to Arizona. Gustavsson had given up only four goals in his previous five games. He is 17-8-5 with a 2.01 GAA and .931 save percentage this season. He has a tough matchup versus the league-leading Bruins, who are second in scoring, averaging 3.72 goals per game.