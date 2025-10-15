Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Between pipes Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gustavsson will protect the road goal versus the Stars on Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Gustavsson has worked at both extremes this season, earning a shutout win over the Blues on Thursday in his first game before allowing six goals on 31 shots Saturday versus the Blue Jackets. The 27-year-old will get his toughest test yet against a Stars team that has scored nine times over two games.
