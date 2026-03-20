Gustavsson will tend the twine at home against Dallas on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson has been splitting the workload with Jesper Wallstedt of late, starting in four of the Wild's last eight contests. In those outings, the 27-year-old Gustavsson is 3-1-0 with a 2.28 GAA and one shutout. While the team may continue to divide the work in the regular season, it will likely be Gustavsson's net come the playoffs.