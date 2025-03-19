Gustavsson will tend the twine for Wednesday's home game versus Seattle, Wild radio host Kevin Falness reports.

Gustavsson will be making his ninth appearance in the Wild's last 10 contests, posting a 4-3-1 record, 2.23 GAA and one shutout. Despite having a capable backup in veteran Marc-Andre Fleury, the team seems content to continue giving Gustavsson a heavy workload the rest of the way.