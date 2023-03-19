Gustavsson stopped 33 of 37 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.
Boston's final goal was scored into an empty net. It's Gustavsson's first regulation loss since Feb. 8, with the 24-year-old going 6-0-4 over 11 appearances in between with a 1.48 GAA and .948 save percentage. Given the elite competition he was facing Saturday, it shouldn't take long for him to bounce back.
