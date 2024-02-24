Gustavsson stopped 41 of 43 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Gustavsson was pulled from last outing Monday versus the Canucks after allowing five goals on 16 shots. He faced far more traffic Friday and performed much better, earning his third win in five appearances this month. The 25-year-old is up to 16-13-3 with a 3.23 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 34 contests. Gustavsson will rest again Saturday, as Marc-Andre Fleury will be in goal when the Wild visit the Kraken.