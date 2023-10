Gustavsson made 26 saves in a 7-4 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

Gustavsson faced one of the most potent offenses in the NHL and the result was largely predictable. He allowed an Auston Matthews hat trick and two off the slick stick of William Nylander. Sometimes you're the windshield, and sometimes you're the bug. Gustavsson will shake this off and get back in the groove his next time out.