Gustavsson made 40 saves in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

The 42 shots were the most Gustavsson has seen in a game since he got peppered with 54 by the Blue Jackets on Oct. 21, but Gustavsson held his own and got supported by a Kirill Kaprizov hat trick. The 25-year-old netminder appears to be rounding into form after coughing up 12 goals on 56 shots over his first two starts in January after returning from a lower-body injury -- Gustavsson's won each of his last two outings, giving up just five goals on 66 shots.