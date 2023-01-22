Gustavsson made 22 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Panthers on Saturday. He allowed four goals.

Anton Lundell scored from in tight with just 13 seconds left in the first to open the scoring and Eetu Luostarinen fooled him on a backhander early in the second. Carter Verhaeghe put a snap shot past late in the second and Gustav Forsling found a loose puck in the slot in the third to push the score to 4-2. Gustavsson had won his previous two starts and four of his last five, with just seven goals allowed in that span.