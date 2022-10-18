Gustavsson allowed five goals on 37 shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Marc-Andre Fleury was given a night off after struggling in his first two starts, and Gustavsson wasn't any better in his first start of the year. The 24-year-old backup goalie has now allowed eight goals on 57 shots across two appearances, and he's 0-2-0 on the year after losing in a relief outing Saturday. The Wild are still seeking their first win of the year, and it seems like Fleury will get the next chance to stop the skid Thursday at home against the Canucks.