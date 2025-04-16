Gustavsson stopped 22 of 24 shots before giving way to Marc-Andre Fleury in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Joe Smith of The Athletic reports it was Gustavsson's idea to allow Fleury to play overtime -- the Wild clinched a playoff spot simply by earning one point. Gustavsson's fantasy managers might not appreciate the gesture, but that's all class from one teammate to another, allowing Fleury to get some time in his last regular-season game. Gustavsson finishes at 31-19-6 with a 2.56 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 58 regular-season outings. He'll likely start the vast majority of the Wild's playoff contests, which will begin with a first-round series versus the Golden Knights.