Gustavsson stopped 29 of 30 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

The 25-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period, but after Michael Amadio tied it up and sent the game to OT, Minnesota coach John Hynes elected to pull Gustavsson with a little under two minutes left to push for the win. The move backfired when Jonathan Marchessault scored instead, causing the Wild to forfeit the extra point in the standings and saddling Gustavsson with an undeserved OTL. He still went the entire month of March without a regulation loss, going 3-0-2 in six outings with a 1.42 GAA and .947 save percentage. With the Wild eight points back of the Kings for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with nine games to play, Gustavsson could see a heavy workload down the stretch.