Gustavsson (lower body) could be an option for Saturday's game against Arizona, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Gustavsson will miss a seventh straight game Friday versus Philadelphia, but as long as he makes it through the team's next two practices without a setback, it sounds like he could be activated off injured reserve prior to Saturday night's game against Arizona. The 25-year-old Swede has gone 10-9-2 while posting a 2.95 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 22 appearances this season.