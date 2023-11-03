Gustavsson stopped 33 of 38 shots in a 5-3 loss to New Jersey on Thursday.

Gustavsson allowed at least a goal in each period, including two markers on just eight shots in the first frame. He's dropped to 2-3-1 with a 4.48 GAA and an .882 save percentage in six contests this year. The Wild might go back to Marc-Andre Fleury for Saturday's home game versus the Rangers, but he hasn't done much better with a 3.25 GAA and an .888 save percentage in four contests. Minnesota might ultimately lean on whichever goaltender can rebound first.