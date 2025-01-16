Gustavsson allowed five goals on 36 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Gustavsson has leaked 19 goals over his last four outings, going 0-3-0 in that span. It's been an awful confluence of tough opponents for the Wild right as they're battling numerous injuries throughout the lineup, especially on defense. It would be unfair to blame Gustavsson for those circumstances, but fantasy mangers may want to pick and choose their spots with the goalie for a while. He's now 18-9-3 with a 2.58 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 31 starts. The Wild's next game is at Nashville on Saturday.