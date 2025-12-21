Gustavsson made 28 saves in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Edmonton got two pucks past him in a little over five minutes during the first period, including a Connor McDavid power-play tally, but Gustavsson slammed the door shut on the visitors the rest of the way. It was the fifth straight win for the veteran netminder, and Gustavsson hasn't allowed more than three goals in a start in over a month, going 8-1-2 over his last 11 outings with a dazzling 1.70 GAA and .934 save percentage.