Gustavsson made 20 saves in Sweden's 5-2 win over Italy in Olympic round-robin play Wednesday.

The game was surprisingly close through two periods despite an overwhelming shot advantage for Sweden, but the favorites pulled away in the third and wound up out-shooting Italy 59-22. Gustavsson appears set as the No. 1 netminder for Sweden, and coach Sam Hallam indicated he would be between the pipes again Friday against Finland, with either Jacob Markstrom or Gustavsson's teammate with the Wild, Jesper Wallstedt, getting the nod Saturday versus Slovakia.