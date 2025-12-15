Gustavsson stopped 29 of 31 shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

The Wild had the first five goals in this game, making it fairly easy work for Gustavsson to pick up his third straight win. He's allowed two or fewer goals in seven of his last nine games to maintain his share of the crease in a split with Jesper Wallstedt. Gustavsson is up to 10-8-3 with a 2.61 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 21 starts this season. If the Wild continue to alternate goalies, Wallstedt would play at home versus the Capitals on Tuesday while Gustavsson would get a road assignment Thursday versus the Blue Jackets.