Gustavsson stopped 40 of 45 shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Capitals.

The Wild weren't really able to get any offense going -- the Capitals more than tripled them in shots by a 45-14 mark in the game. That left Gustavsson on an island, and he wasn't able to steal the result as the Capitals' top line had a dominant performance. On the year, Gustavsson is 1-3-0 with 14 goals allowed over four games, and that includes a shutout in the season opener. Jesper Wallstedt is likely to get the start in Philadelphia on Saturday to give Gustavsson a breather.