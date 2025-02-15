Gustavsson left Saturday's 4 Nations Face-Off game against Finland after the first period due to an illness, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Gustavsson allowed two goals on four shots in 19:46 of playing time before being replaced by Linus Ullmark. Ullmark stopped 15 of 17 shots in relief in Sweden's 4-3 overtime loss to Finland. Gustavsson could play in Monday's road game versus Team USA if he's feeling better, but Ullmark and Samuel Ersson are available if needed.
More News
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Expected starter for Saturday•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Solid in 4 Nations loss to Canada•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Set to face Team Canada•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Wins last game before break•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Starting Saturday•
-
Wild's Filip Gustavsson: Stops 37 shots against Canes•