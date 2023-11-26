Gustavsson stopped 19 of 22 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Detroit's final goal was scored into an empty net. Two of the goals against Gustavsson came on Wings power plays, but the other was the result of a juicy rebound that Dylan Larkin slotted home. Gustavsson hasn't picked up a win in over a month, going 0-5-1 over his last seven appearances while allowing 24 goals on 180 shots for an .867 save percentage, but Marc-Andre Fleury's own recent struggles should keep the duo in a timeshare until one of them can spring to life.