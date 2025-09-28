default-cbs-image
Gustavsson will defend the home crease in Sunday's preseason game against Chicago, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson will make his first start of the preseason with a week and a half remaining before Minnesota's Opening Night matchup against the Blues on Oct. 9. The 27-year-old made a career-high 58 regular-season appearances last year and went 31-19-6 with a 2.56 GAA and .914 GAA. Once the 2025-26 regular season gets underway, Gustavsson is in line to serve as the Wild's No. 1 netminder once again.

