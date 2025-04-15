Gustavsson will defend the home net against the Ducks on Tuesday, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Gustavsson will attempt to help his team earn a playoff berth -- Minnesota can clinch a spot if they earn at least one point Tuesday. The Swedish netminder has underwhelmed in crunch time, posting a 2-2-1 record, .881 save percentage and 3.33 GAA over five outings in April. The Ducks have potted a total of three goals across back-to-back losses to Los Angeles and Colorado, and Gustavsson has a strong 5-1-0 record with a .939 save percentage over six career appearances against Anaheim.