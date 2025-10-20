default-cbs-image
Gustavsson was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against the Rangers.

After recording a shutout win over the Blues on Opening Night, Gustavsson has been charged with three consecutive losses, posting a 4.77 GAA and .859 save percentage during that time. He'll have a favorable matchup as he attempts to bounce back Monday, as the Rangers have averaged 2.14 goals per game to begin the season, which is tied for the second-worst mark in the league.

