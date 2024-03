Gustavsson will face the Sharks at home Sunday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Gustavsson coughed up six goals on 31 shots in a loss to Nashville on Feb. 29. The 25-year-old has allowed nine goals in his last two starts and he's 1-2-1 with an .870 save percentage over his last five appearances. On the year, Gustavsson is 16-15-3 with a 3.31 GAA and an .893 save percentage.