Gustavsson will be between the pipes for Tuesday's home matchup against the Canucks, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Gustavsson has been excellent in back-to-back games -- he's won both contests while turning aside a combined 64 of 66 shots on goal. Vancouver ranks 10th overall in the league with 3.30 goals per game through 23 contests. The Swedish netminder has a 3-2-1 record, 2.78 GAA and .908 save percentage in seven career appearances against the Canucks.