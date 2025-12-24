Gustavsson stopped 23 of 26 shots on net in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.

Despite allowing zero even-strength goals in regulation, a pair of power-play scores from Nashville in the first period would be enough to take Gustavsson and the Wild to an extra period, where veteran Steven Stamkos netted the game-winning tally for the Predators. With the overtime loss, Gustavsson now has a 12-8-4 record with a 2.49 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 24 outings this season. Tuesday's loss ended his five-game win streak, marking his first defeat since Dec. 4. While his fantasy ceiling is capped by operating in an elite tandem with Jesper Wallstedt, Gustavsson has excelled at controlling what he can over the past month with an 8-1-2 record, a 1.79 GAA and a .934 save percentage over his last 11 games. The 27-year-old netminder remains an elite choice in all fantasy formats for the foreseeable future.