Gustavsson recorded a 35-save shutout in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Gustavsson was calm and steady against the Canucks, who have pulled off some remarkable comebacks in the last week. He gave them nothing to work with Saturday, and he earned the first shutout of his NHL career for the effort. The 24-year-old has a 5-4-1 record, a 2.47 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 10 appearances. His workload has been fairly light as backup to Marc-Andre Fleury, but after a shaky start to the year, Gustavsson has won his last four outings. The Wild aren't scheduled for any back-to-back sets in the next week, though it's possible he draws a spot start to help keep Fleury fresh.