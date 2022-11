Gustavsson allowed a goal on 32 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

This was a close game for the first two periods, but the Wild took over in the third. Gustavsson was sharp, earning his first win in four starts as a member of the Wild this year. He's allowed 11 goals on 114 shots while serving as understudy to Marc-Andre Fleury. Gustavsson's playing time is likely to remain limited to roughly one start a week, so his fantasy value is correspondingly low.