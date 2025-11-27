Gustavsson stopped 34 of 37 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Gustavsson extended his winning streak to three games with another impressive display against a rising Blackhawks team that featured a red-hot Connor Bedard as their main attacking threat. Gustavsson has been splitting the workload between the pipes with Jesper Wallstedt, who has been excellent of late, but the former is also trending in the right direction. He owns a 1.61 GAA and a .938 save percentage during his ongoing winning streak.