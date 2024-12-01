Gustavsson stopped 25 of 27 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Gustavsson took advantage of a favorable matchup Saturday and bolstered his numbers even further, establishing himself as one of the best goaltenders in the entire league. The 26-year-old Swedish netminder has gone 11-4-3 with a pair of shutouts this season, and he's given up two or fewer goals in seven of his last nine appearances.