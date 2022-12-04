Gustavsson made 29 saves during Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the visiting Ducks.

Gustavsson, who recovered from an upper-body injury to earn his first start since Nov. 23, claimed his third consecutive decision. The 24-year-old netminder stopped two of three skaters in the shootout. Despite surrendering two one-goal leads during the opening 30 minutes Saturday, Gustavsson (4-4-1) backed the Wild to their first three-game winning streak this season.