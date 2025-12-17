Gustavsson posted a 25-save shutout in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Capitals.

Gustavsson looks to have clawed back the starting role, as he's tended the twine four times in the Wild's last five games. He's won all of those outings while allowing just five goals on 98 shots. The 27-year-old is up to three shutouts this year and 14 in his career, and through 22 appearances in 2025-26, he's at an 11-8-3 record with a 2.49 GAA and a .912 save percentage. The Wild also have Jesper Wallstedt in what's becoming an embarrassment of riches in the crease, with both goalies worth starting in fantasy whenever they get the nod.