Gustavsson stopped 30 of 33 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Gustavsson picked up his third straight win, though he's allowed 10 goals on 87 shots in that span. The Wild didn't lead in regulation, but they got the win on a Kirill Kaprizov tally in overtime. Gustavsson improved to 17-9-5 with a 2.58 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 32 appearances. The Wild's next game is at home Saturday versus the Panthers, who have been struggling on offense lately, scoring two goals or fewer in eight of their last 11 games.