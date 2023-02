Gustavsson saved 29 of 30 shots through overtime in a 2-1 shootout win over Dallas on Friday.

Gustavsson was beaten only once over four shootout rounds to secure the victory. He improved to 13-8-2 with a 2.12 GAA and a .928 save percentage in 24 contests this season. Gustavsson is 2-0-1 over his last three starts while saving 89 of 93 shots.